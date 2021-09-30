Sorry, an error occurred.
Washington running back Antonio Gibson missed practice Thursday with a shin injury.
Gibson, 23, didn't show up on the team's injury report Wednesday.
Gibson is top 10 in rushing among running backs, with 190 yards through three games. He has averaged 4.2 yards per carry and also has 95 yards receiving with a touchdown.
Gibson was the team's leading rusher in 2020 as a rookie with 795 yards.
Washington (1-2) travels to Atlanta to play the Falcons (1-2) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
