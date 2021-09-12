The Washington Football Team lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury in Sunday's season opener against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.
The 38-year-old signal-caller left the game after being hit by L.A. edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu midway through the second quarter.
Fitzpatrick got up limping on the play but had to go back down to the turf, where he was attended to by the team's training staff.
He appeared to move OK on the sideline afterward but gave way to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.
Washington initially announced that Fitzpatrick was questionable to return due to a right hip injury. He was later downgraded to out, ending his Washington debut after completing 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
