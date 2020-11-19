The Washington Football Team put starting left tackle Geron Christian on injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury.
Christian has missed the past three games and will have to miss at least three more. The 24-year-old would be eligible to return Week 14 at San Francisco.
A third-round draft pick in 2018, Christian started the first six games, playing every snap. He has played in 24 games in his career, making eight starts.
Cornelius Lucas replaced Christian the past three weeks, but he left last week's loss to the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury. Right tackle Morgan Moses replaced Lucas, and David Sharpe took Moses' place on the line.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.