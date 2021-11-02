Sorry, an error occurred.
The Washington Football Team put starting center Chase Roullier on injured reserve Tuesday with a broken leg.
Roullier, 28, was injured in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. He was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg.
Tyler Larsen replaced Roullier and is expected to be the team's starting center moving forward.
Washington activated rookie safety Darrick Forrest off injured reserve to take Roullier's spot on the roster.
Roullier has started 61 of 67 games for Washington since being taken in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. He started all eight games this season.
Forrest has been on IR since the start of the season with a hamstring injury. He was selected in the fifth round of this year's draft.
--Field Level Media
