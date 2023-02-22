The Pacific-12 Conference kings of overtime get a rematch against one of the teams they outlasted in extra time earlier this season when Washington visits California on Thursday night in Berkeley, Calif.
The Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) are 3-0 in overtime against Pac-12 foes, beating Cal, Arizona State and Oregon, after having begun the trend with an extra-session triumph over Saint Mary's in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy event in November.
Washington is coming off a two-game home sweep of the Oregon schools, including a 72-71 overtime win over the Ducks. Jamal Bey's layup with 28 seconds remaining in the added five minutes proved to be the game-winner.
Freshman Keyon Menifield had a career-high 27 points in the win, then had 12 as part of a balanced attack that produced a 61-47 win over Oregon State on Saturday.
Washington's Braxton Meah posted 12 points and 11 rebounds against the Beavers, his second double-double in the past three games, then perhaps gave Cal a heads-up of what's to come when the Huskies play in his home state this week.
"I wish I could learn to do the sky hook," he lamented after logging a fifth straight double-figure scoring night. "Everything is a work in progress,"
Keion Brooks saved six of his game-high 26 points for overtime when the Huskies turned back Cal 81-78 in Seattle on Jan. 14. Noah Williams contributed a season-best 22 points to the win.
That loss capped an 0-2 trip to Washington for the Golden Bears (3-24, 2-14), who haven't won since. With their 11th straight defeat Saturday at No. 4 UCLA, they tied the school record for defeats in a single season, a mark set in 2017-18.
Cal still has four games remaining in the regular season.
The Golden Bears have gone 0-2 in overtime games this season as they try to overcome the season-ending loss of leading scorer Devin Askew (sports hernia surgery). Kuany Kuany was Cal's leading scorer on Saturday in a 78-43 shellacking at UCLA, putting up 14 points.
"We don't have any depth," Cal coach Mark Fox said. "Everyone knows we don't have any depth."
