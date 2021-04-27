The Washington Football Team on Tuesday exercised the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Daron Payne's contract.

Payne, 23, will make $8.529 million for the 2022 season, per Spotrac.

Payne has played in 47 of a possible 48 games since being selected by Washington with the 13th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has recorded 166 tackles, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries since joining the NFL.

Payne had 54 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 16 games last season.

--Field Level Media

