Michael Penix Jr. set the school record for passing yards in a game and accounted for five touchdowns as host Washington outlasted Arizona 49-39 in a Pac-12 Conference game on Saturday afternoon in Seattle.
Penix finished 36 of 44 for 516 yards and four TDs and also ran for a score. The previous school record was 455 yards, by Cody Pickett in 2001 against Arizona.
Washington (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) topped the 500-yard mark (595) for the fourth time this season and improved to 5-0 at home. The Huskies had lost their last two on the road.
Arizona (3-4, 1-3) made it interesting late, cutting an 18-point deficit to three with 9:51 to go, but Cameron Davis iced it with a 19-yard TD run with 5:30 remaining.
The Wildcats got 400 passing yards and four TDs from Jayden de Laura, his third 400-yard game this season.
Up 21-14 at the half thanks to a 4-yard TD catch by Sam Adams II with eight seconds left in the second quarter, Washington needed only 45 seconds to double the lead. Penix hit Rome Odunze deep for a 45-yard TD to make it 28-14.
Jonah Coleman scored on a 3-yard run to get Arizona within 28-21 with 12:16 left in the third, only to see Penix score on an 8-yard run four minutes later to extend Washington's edge to 14 again.
After a career-long 48-yard field goal by Arizona's Tyler Loop, Penix and Odunze connected on another long one, a 48-yard score to put the Huskies up 42-24 late in the third.
Washington jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 23-yard catch by Jalen McMillan, the seventh consecutive game the Huskies have scored on their opening drive. They went for it on fourth-and-2 in the red zone and were stuffed, and Arizona capitalized with a 46-yard TD pass to Tetairoa McMillan to tie it with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
Davis scored a 1-yard run on a direct snap to put Washington up 14-7 early in the second, but Arizona evened the game on a 39-yard Dorian Singer TD catch with 2:23 left before halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.