Washington linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui will have surgery this week for a torn Achilles tendon and could miss the entire 2021 season, Huskies coach Jimmy Lake announced Wednesday.
As a sophomore last season, Tupuola-Fetui led the Pac-12 with seven sacks in just three games. He made the All-Pac-12 first team and the Associated Press All-America third team.
Tupuola-Fetui sustained the injury during a scrimmage drill on Friday. The expected recovery time is 6-10 months.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Hawaii native has 23 tackles, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 11 career games with the Huskies.
