An unidentified player for the Washington Football Team tested positive for COVID-19, the team said Tuesday.
Per the team, the player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing data was evaluated.
"Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocols," the team said in a statement. "All meetings this week will be conducted virtually, and the Inova Sports Performance Center will only be open to staff with limited access granted to the players."
According to the NFL Network, the player in question didn't accompany the team for Washington's 30-27 loss in Detroit on Sunday. He also didn't visit the team's facility in Ashburn, Va., over the past three days.
Washington (2-7) hosts Cincinnati (2-6-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
--Field Level Media
