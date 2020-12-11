The Washington Football Team will continue their pursuit of the NFC East title without fans at their remaining two home games this season.
"After careful consideration and close coordination with Prince George's County health officials, the Washington Football Team has made the difficult decision to play the remainder of our 2020 games without fans in attendance," the team said in a statement on Friday.
"We will miss the unbridled passion of our fanbase at FedExField as we take on the Seattle Seahawks on December 20th and the Carolina Panthers on December 27th, but we must remain diligent in protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community as the region continues its fight against COVID-19."
Washington (5-7) upset the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night to remain in a tie with the New York Giants for first place in the decision. They are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers (5-7) on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.
--Field Level Media
