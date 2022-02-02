Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new logos during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new uniforms during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Co-owners Tanya Snyder (L) and Dan Snyder (R) walk to the stage during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder speaks during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders' alumni and ownership pose fr a picture during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new uniforms during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Co-owners Tanya Snyder (L) and Dan Snyder (M) walk in front of former players Jordan Reed (rear) and Brian Orakpo (R) to during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A detailed view of a new uniform during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A member of the press tweets in front of a new team logo after the announcement during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders' alumni (L-R) Rod Gardner, Chris Baker, and Fred Smoot walk to the stage during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders' alumnae Dexter Manley walks to the stage during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Co-owners Dan Snyder (L) and Tanya Snyder (R) pose with the new uniforms during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new uniforms during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder speaks as co-owner Dan Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks as co-owner Tanya Snyder (L) listens during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new uniforms during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; (L-R) Joe Theismann, co-owner Dan Snyder, defensive end Jonathan Allen, and co-owner Tanya Snyder pose with the new uniforms during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Co-owners Dan Snyder (L) and Tanya Snyder (R) pose with the new uniforms during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders team. President Jason Wright speaks during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder speaks during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Commanders team. President Jason Wright speaks during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new uniforms during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2022; Landover, MD, USA; A view of the new logos during a press conference revealing the Washington Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
The football team in Washington unveiled its new name and logo Wednesday following what the franchise said was a tedious process to evolve without neglecting its past.
Though a video shot from a helicopter that captured a sneak peak at the new name Monday night deflated some of the energy around the formal announcement, multiple outlets reported the franchise purchased and licensed the Washington Commanders name in the days after it announced the team would remove the name "Redskins."
In July 2020, commissioner Roger Goodell opened conversations with the Washington franchise about a new team name that would remove references and imagery considered derogatory to Native Americans.
Prior to the start of the franchise's 88th season, it switched the name to the Washington Football Team while vowing to study options for a new, permanent name. Team president Jason Wright and head coach Ron Rivera had input and supported a name with ties to the military based on the team's location.
Team owner Dan Snyder thanked alumni present at the formal announcement before his wife, co-owner Tanya Snyder, said "we're excited to celebrate the rich history of the burgundy and gold while also paving our way for a new tradition as Washington Commanders."
Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann said during the ceremony that the new name represents, in part, "the leadership quality we see in the organization as we go forward."
"I like the name Commanders," he added. "It has a ring to it. It has a sense of authority to it."
IllumiNative CEO Crystal Echo Hawk, a member of Pawnee Nation, said her nonprofit network of tribal leaders and activists celebrates Washington "putting a horrible chapter to rest" and pointed the focus to Kansas City.
"The NFL is not done," she said. "The Chiefs have to step up and follow the lead and be on the right side of history. Washington has shown these rebrandings can be successful. This is a good thing. All eyes turn to the Chiefs."
