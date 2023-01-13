Fresno State transfer Braxton Meah went for a career-high 21 points, Keion Brooks Jr. chipped in 19 and Washington used a balanced attack to keep Stanford winless in Pac-12 Conference play with an 86-69 triumph Thursday night in Seattle.
Koren Johnson (15 points), Keyon Menifield (11) and Cole Bajema (11) also scored in double figures for the Huskies (10-8, 2-5), who snapped a five-game losing streak with their second-highest point total of the season.
Spencer Jones had a team-high 12 points for the Cardinal (5-11, 0-6), which remained the lone winless team in the conference.
After Stanford stunned the hosts with the first seven points of the game, including a 3-pointer by Jones, Washington dominated the rest of the first half.
The Huskies took their first lead at 18-15 on a 3-pointer by Jamal Bey just before the midpoint of the period and seized their first double-digit advantage at 36-25 at the 4:07 mark on a layup by Johnson.
Menifield had a jumper, a layup and two free throws before halftime as Washington blew the game open at 47-29.
In losing their fourth in a row, the Cardinal never got closer than 14 in the second period.
Meah hit 8 of 10 shots and Johnson 5 of 8 for the Huskies, who outshot the visitors 55.9 percent to 34.3 percent. Four of Johnson's five hoops were 3-pointers in six attempts.
Meah, a junior, finished with one more point than his previous career-high, which came on New Year's Day against UCLA.
Brooks also contributed a game-high 11 rebounds, while Menifield added five assists and four steals.
Ryan Agarwal and Max Murrell had 10 points apiece off the bench and Harrison Ingram a team-high nine rebounds for Stanford, which allowed its second-most points this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.