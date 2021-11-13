Sorry, an error occurred.
The Washington Football Team placed defensive end Montez Sweat on injured reserve on Saturday because of a jaw injury.
A first-round draft pick in 2018, Sweat is second on the team with four sacks. He will miss at least three games, which will be the first of his career.
In 40 games (all starts) with Washington, Sweat has 20 sacks, 114 tackles (23 for loss) and 45 quarterback hits. Sweat, 25, has 19 tackles (three for loss) and 12 quarterback hits this season.
To fill in for Sweat, Washington signed defensive end Bunmi Rotimi from the practice squad.
Washington (2-6) hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
