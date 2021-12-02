Thursday night's Pac-12 opener between No. 11 Arizona and Washington in Tucson, Ariz., has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Huskies' program.

The conference is working with both schools to find a makeup date despite adopting forfeiture rules if teams are unable to play due to COVID.

Washington (4-4) is scheduled to play at home against No. 5 UCLA on Sunday.

Arizona (6-0) will now tip off its conference schedule at Oregon State on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.