The Washington Football Team is awaiting test results after defensive end Chase Young left Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a right knee injury.
The initial fear is that Young tore his ACL, which would end his season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team will know more after Young undergoes a battery of tests.
Young's knee appeared to buckle as he was rushing Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady midway into the second quarter.
Young dismissed a cart and elected to limp off the field with the help of teammate Brandon Scherff and trainers.
Young, 22, entered Sunday's game with 25 tackles, two forced fumbles and 1 1/2 sacks this season. He was selected by Washington with the second overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
