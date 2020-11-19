The Golden State Warriors' odds to win the 2021 NBA title lengthened following the team's confirmation Thursday that Klay Thompson will miss the season due to a torn Achilles tendon.
Installed at +750 by SportsBetting.com to win the title next year after the Los Angeles Lakers were crowned 2020 champions last month, the Warriors' future odds grew to +1000 on Thursday.
Golden State was initially listed behind only the Lakers (+375), Los Angeles Clippers (+425) and Milwaukee Bucks (+650) with the expected healthy return of Thompson and Stephen Curry. The Warriors also added center James Wiseman with the second overall pick on Wednesday night, but that came just hours after the first reports of Thompson suffering a potentially significant injury.
The Lakers are the heavy favorites to win the Western Conference at +160, followed by the Clippers at +260 and the Warriors at +550.
The Lakers' odds of repeating have shortened to +325 at SportsBetting.com. The Brooklyn Nets have risen from +1000 last month to the second betting favorite at +525 amid reports of Houston's perennial MVP candidate James Harden seeking a way to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Meanwhile, the Rockets' odds have risen from +2200 last month to +3300, with Harden and Russell Westbrook both reportedly angling for a way out of town.
The Clippers' odds have lengthened to +550, even with Milwaukee, then followed by Golden State.
Another big mover has been the Philadelphia 76ers, who have moved from +3000 to +2200 with new general manager Daryl Morey aggressively rebuilding the roster around Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
The Phoenix Suns have moved from +6600 last month to +4000 after officially acquiring Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose odds have plummeted to +15000 from +6600.
The Nets (+250) have also passed the Bucks (+260) as the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Boston is being offered at +500, ahead of reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami (+550).
2021 NBA title odds (SportsBetting.com)
Los Angeles Lakers: +325
Brooklyn Nets: +525
Los Angeles Clippers: +550
Milwaukee Bucks: +550
Golden State Warriors: +1000
Boston Celtics: +1500
Miami Heat: +1600
Toronto Raptors: +2000
Denver Nuggets: +2000
Philadelphia 76ers: +2200
Utah Jazz: +3300
Dallas Mavericks: +3300
Houston Rockets: +3300
Phoenix Suns: +4000
Portland Trail Blazers: +4500
New Orleans Pelicans: +6000
Atlanta Hawks: +10000
Indiana Pacers: +10000
San Antonio Spurs: +10000
Memphis Grizzlies: +12500
Orlando Magic: +12500
Oklahoma City Thunder: +15000
Washington Wizards: +15000
Minnesota Timberwolves: +15000
Sacramento Kings: +15000
Charlotte Hornets: +20000
Detroit Pistons: +20000
Chicago Bulls: +25000
Cleveland Cavaliers: +25000
New York Knicks: +25000
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.