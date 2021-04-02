Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry was ruled out of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors due to a lingering tailbone injury.
Curry recorded 36 points and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes during Golden State's 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday. The game was Curry's second since tripping over a set of risers near the Houston bench during the Warriors' 108-94 win over the Rockets on March 17.
A two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and seven-time All-Star, Curry is averaging a team-leading 29.2 points to go along with 6.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 41 games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.