Golden State big man Kevon Looney will exercise his $5.1 million option to return to the Warriors in 2021-22, his agent Todd Ramasar told ESPN on Tuesday.

Looney, 25, signed a three-year, $14.47 million contract with the Warriors ahead of the 2019-20 season.

He averaged 4.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 19.0 minutes in 61 games (34 starts) in 2020-21.

Drafted by Golden State in the first round (30th overall) in 2015, Looney's career averages include 4.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 15.0 minutes in 285 games (70 starts). He is a career 56.6 percent shooter from the field.

Looney won back-to-back NBA championships with the Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.