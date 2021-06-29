Golden State big man Kevon Looney will exercise his $5.1 million option to return to the Warriors in 2021-22, his agent Todd Ramasar told ESPN on Tuesday.
Looney, 25, signed a three-year, $14.47 million contract with the Warriors ahead of the 2019-20 season.
He averaged 4.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 19.0 minutes in 61 games (34 starts) in 2020-21.
Drafted by Golden State in the first round (30th overall) in 2015, Looney's career averages include 4.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 15.0 minutes in 285 games (70 starts). He is a career 56.6 percent shooter from the field.
Looney won back-to-back NBA championships with the Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18.
--Field Level Media
