Golden State swingman Kelly Oubre Jr. will not be available for the Warriors' play-in tournament game this week due to his injured left wrist.

According to a statement released by the team Sunday, the small avulsion fracture and ligament tear in the wrist are healing appropriately. However, he has not been cleared to return to practice and will be re-evaluated in the next 7-10 days.

Golden State is 7-2 in Oubre's nine-game absence. The Warriors took a five-game winning streak into Sunday's regular-season finale with the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

Sunday's winner clinches the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference and the loser earns the No. 9 seed. The No. 9 seed hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The No. 8 seed visits the No. 7 seed (the Los Angeles Lakers or Portland Trail Blazers) on Wednesday.

Oubre, 25, is averaging 15.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 55 games (50 starts) this season, his first season with the Warriors and sixth in the NBA.

--Field Level Media

