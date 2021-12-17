Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Golden State guard Jordan Poole and Boston big men Al Horford and Grant Williams entered COVID-19 protocols prior to Friday night's game between the Warriors and host Celtics.
Celtics forward Jabari Parker was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols on Thursday night.
Both teams canceled their morning shootarounds out of an abundance of caution.
Boston's most recent game was Monday's 117-103 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. One day later, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was placed in protocols after scoring 20 points.
Poole, 22, is averaging 17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists -- all career highs -- through 28 starts in his third season with the Warriors.
Horford, 35, has contributed 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 24 starts in his 15th NBA season.
Williams, 23, is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 22.1 minutes in 28 games (nine starts) in his third campaign with the Celtics.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.