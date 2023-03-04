Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the past 11 games due to a left lower-leg injury.
Curry was injured during a contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4. The Warriors have won their past five games and are 7-4 since Curry was injured.
Overall, Golden State is 14-12 without Curry this season. He also sat out 11 games with a shoulder injury earlier this season.
Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 38 games this season.
Also, veteran forward Andre Iguodala (hip) is listed as probable. He last played on Jan. 13 and has seen action in just three games this season.
Forward Andrew Wiggins (personal matter) will miss his eighth straight game.
The Lakers, of course, are without LeBron James (foot). Guard D'Angelo Russell (ankle) will also miss the contest while big man Anthony Davis (foot) is listed as probable.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly sunny. High 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.