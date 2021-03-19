Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss Friday night's game against the host Memphis Grizzlies due to his tailbone injury.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry is doubtful for Saturday's rematch between the two teams.
Curry was injured after an awkward landing in which he struck a metal object in the seating area following a shot during Wednesday's 108-94 victory over the Houston Rockets.
Kerr said Jordan Poole will start Friday in place of Curry. In addition, forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (foot) was cleared to play.
Curry is averaging 29.0 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 39 games this season.
