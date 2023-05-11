The Golden State Warriors may be without guard Andrew Wiggins for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals Friday against the host Los Angeles Lakers.
Wiggins is questionable with a left costal cartilage fracture in his rib cage.
The 28-year-old played a pivotal role in the Warriors' Game 5 win, posting 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Golden State kept its season alive.
In 12 games this postseason, Wiggins is averaging 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.
Once again facing elimination, the Warriors would be in a tough spot if Wiggins -- who has been guarding LeBron James in the series -- is unable to play Friday.
--Field Level Media
