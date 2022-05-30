One week before the regular season opened, the Golden State Warriors were 12-to-1 to win the NBA Finals.
Now, at the start of Finals week, the Warriors are favored to beat the Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics and claim a fourth NBA title under Steve Kerr.
Some could be holding even larger potential payoffs on underdog Boston if they took advantage of major sportsbooks installing the new-look team as a 50-1 longshot.
The series underdog at +130 in the 2022 Finals, the Celtics are 3.5-point underdogs in Game 1, scheduled for Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Just 10 days ago, Boston was still 10-to-1 to win the Finals at DraftKings, BetMGM and Caesars, and 12-to-1 at PointsBet.
A $250 bet before the Eastern Conference finals on the Celtics to win the title would pay $2,500 if Boston can pull the upset.
Warriors star Stephen Curry is the favorite to win Finals MVP at +110, ahead of Jayson Tatum (+175) and Jaylen Brown (+1000) of the Celtics.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.