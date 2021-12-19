Sorry, an error occurred.
Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins was placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Sunday and will miss the Warriors' Monday home game against the Sacramento Kings.
Wiggins will be one of two starters sitting out the contest due to the NBA's health and safety protocol. Guard Jordan Poole is slated to miss third straight game.
Wiggins received the vaccine in early October after being turned down for a religious exemption by the NBA. He said he felt "forced" to get vaccinated.
The 26-year-old was facing the possibility of not being able to play in home games due to the city of San Francisco's vaccine mandate.
Wiggins is enjoying a strong season with averages of 18.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 29 games. He sat out the Warriors' 119-100 road loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday due to a knee injury.
Poole, 22, is averaging 17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists -- all career highs -- through 28 starts in his third season with the Warriors.
--Field Level Media
