The Golden State Warriors have blazed a trail, becoming the first pro sports franchise to launch a nonfungible token (NFT) collection on Tuesday.
"This is the wave of the future," Warriors president Brandon Schneider said. "So we've been studying what the best way for us to get involved and create something for our fans is. NFTs have been around for years, but they've really become more mainstream and popular this year."
The Warriors' collection, launched on the OpenSea platform, features a one-of-one six-time NBA championship ring NFT combining all of the team's titles. The highest bidder will get a unique physical ring.
It also includes digital ticket stubs from some of the Warriors' most notable games and experiences like meeting the team.
The auction runs through Saturday.
Part of all proceeds will go to the Warriors Community Foundation.
--Field Level Media
