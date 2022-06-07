Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Iguodala is questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics with right knee inflammation.

Iguodala, 38, missed Game 2 because of the knee after playing just 12 minutes in Game 1 last Thursday. Prior to that, Iguodala hadn't played since Game 4 of the first round due to a neck injury.

Iguodala scored seven points with three assists in the Warriors' Game 1 loss. He averaged 4.0 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 31 games (no starts) during the regular season.

The best-of-seven series heads to Boston tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Wednesday night.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In