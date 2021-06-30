Max Muncy hit a home run and Walker Buehler pitched 6 2/3 strong innings as the host Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a sweep of a two-game series against the rival San Francisco Giants with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday.
Muncy's home run was his seventh in nine games against the Giants this season. Chris Taylor added a two-run double as the Dodgers won their fifth consecutive game after they were no-hit by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Buehler (8-1) gave up one unearned run and just three hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts. He threw a career-high 113 pitches.
Steven Duggar had an RBI double for the Giants, who were playing without Mike Yastrzemski after the outfielder fouled a ball off his right leg in Monday night's game.
The Giants have dropped three consecutive games for the first time since May 21-23, when they were swept by the Dodgers in a three-game series at San Francisco.
The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the first inning against Giants starter Kevin Gausman on two walks and a hit batter, but they were in danger of blowing the opportunity when Will Smith struck out. Taylor then squirted a double inside the first base bag for a 2-0 lead.
With Buehler cruising, the Dodgers made it 3-0 in the third inning when Muncy took Gausman over the wall in center field.
Muncy's 17th of the season came on his bobblehead night that had a Bay Area theme. The "Get It Out of the Ocean" bobblehead was a reference to his home run into the San Francisco Bay in 2019 against then-Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner.
Gausman (8-2) gave up three runs over five innings on three hits and a season-high five walks. He struck out four. It was just the second time this year the right-hander has given up more than two runs in an outing.
Buehler appeared to have finished seven scoreless innings, but shortstop Gavin Lux misplayed a two-out ground ball by Wilmer Flores to extend the frame. Duggar then hit a full-count double. Buehler rebounded from his first loss since Sept. 21, 2019, a span of 23 starts that tied a franchise record.
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth inning for his 20th save, the ninth time he has recorded at least 20 saves in a season. He hit leadoff man Alex Dickerson and walked Buster Posey before retiring the next three hitters in a row.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.