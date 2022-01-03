Wake Forest running back Christian Beal-Smith is looking for a new opportunity.

After leading the Demon Deacons in rushing each of the past two seasons, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound redshirt junior has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Beal-Smith ran for 604 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021 as Wake Forest (11-3) climbed as high as No. 10 in the poll and beat Rutgers in the Gator Bowl.

He rushed for 1,871 yards and 14 touchdowns, and added 21 catches for 128 yards over parts of four seasons in Winston-Salem, N.C.

After the 2020 season, Kenneth Walker III transferred from Wake Forest to Michigan State and wound up winning the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back.

--Field Level Media

