Alondes Williams, who turned in a triple-double, and Carter Whitt each scored 16 points as host Wake Forest defeated cold-shooting South Carolina Upstate 79-53 on Saturday night at Winston-Salem, N.C.
Williams, a transfer from Oklahoma, also had 14 rebounds and 10 assists. He shot 5-for-11 from the field, though made just one of five attempts from 3-point range. The Demon Deacons were 9-for-30 on 3s.
Dallas Walton tacked on 14 points as Wake Forest (9-1) improved to 7-0 in home games.
Whitt, a reserve, shot 6-for-9 from the field, making four of his seven attempts from beyond the 3-point arc.
Jordan Gainey and Nick Alves scored 10 points apiece for USC Upstate (2-7), which shot 32.8 percent from the field. The Spartans were 6-for-25 on 3-pointers and were charged with 15 turnovers. Their starters combined for just three free-throw attempts.
USC Upstate has lost four games in a row, though the other three in the skid came at home.
Wake Forest held a 29-18 lead at halftime and built that advantage steadily in the opening minutes of the second half.
Then a 12-0 run that included seven points from Williams stretched the margin to 60-30 before the midway mark of the second half. Whitt had the other five points in the spurt, which began with his 3-point basket.
USC Upstate with a stretch of more than six minutes with Quentin Hodge accounting for seven of the team's nine points.
Earlier, Wake Forest didn't hold a double-digit lead until the final four minutes of the first half. Isaiah Mucius drained a 3-point shot to extend the lead to 24-13.
Eleven different players scored for the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest finished with a 47-34 rebounding edge.
This was Wake Forest's third victory of the season against a member of the Big South Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.