The Tennessee Volunteers will be without John Fulkerson for the remainder of the SEC tournament due to facial injuries he sustained in a 78-66 win over the Florida Gators on Friday.
Fulkerson was elbowed twice in the head by the Gators' Omar Payne and left the game. Payne received a flagrant two foul and was ejected.
The Volunteers will miss the 6-foot-9 Fulkerson, who is averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds this season, when they face Alabama, the tournament's top seed, on Saturday.
Fulkerson, a senior, had eight points in 19 minutes when he left Friday's game. In the regular-season finale against the Gators, Fulkerson scored 14 points and had seven rebounds and four assists in a 65-54 win.
