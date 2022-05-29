Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was not in the starting lineup Sunday as the Blue Jays looked to finish a four-game sweep of the Angels in Los Angeles.

Multiple outlets reported that the All-Star slugger was sitting out with a sore left wrist.

Guerrero, 23, played in 45 of Toronto's first 46 games this season and is batting .256 with nine homers and 24 RBIs.

He was the runner-up for the 2021 American League MVP award with a .311 average, 48 homers and 111 RBIs.

Guerrero was 2-for-12 in the first three games of the series against the Angels with a double, a homer and two RBIs.

--Field Level Media

