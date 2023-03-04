Jaren Holmes had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Tre King recorded 13 points and seven rebounds to lead Iowa State to a stunning 73-58 rout of No. 7 Baylor in Big 12 play on Saturday at Waco, Texas.
Gabe Kalscheur scored 12 points as the Cyclones (18-12, 9-9 Big 12) snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 11 contests. Iowa State led for more than 35 1/2 minutes while beating the Bears by 15 points for the second time this season.
Adam Flagler scored 20 points and LJ Cryer added 13 for Baylor (22-9, 11-7), which lost for the third time in the past five games. Leading scorer Keyonte George (ankle) returned from a one-game absence but had just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.
The Cyclones outplayed Baylor from the outset in their first contest since third-leading scorer Caleb Grill was dismissed from the team due to "a failure to meet the program's expectations."
Iowa State ended a nine-game losing streak in Waco dating back to an 87-82 triumph on Feb. 20, 2013.
The Cyclones shot 54.2 percent from the field, including 6 of 16 from 3-point range, and owned a 36-24 rebounding edge.
Baylor connected on 35.8 percent of its attempts and was 10 of 28 from behind the arc. Flagler made five 3-pointers for the Bears.
King hit a 3-pointer to start the second half and give Iowa State a 36-22 lead. Baylor answered with 10 straight points, capped by 3-pointers from Cryer and Flagler, to move within four.
The Cyclones responded by scoring the next 11 points. Kalscheur scored five points during the spurt, including a 3-pointer to make the score 47-32 with 12:07 remaining.
The Bears scored eight of the next 10 points to move within nine but Kalscheur drained a three to start a 9-0 run, and Iowa State took a 58-40 lead on a jumper by Osun Osunniyi with 5:51 left. Baylor was unable to make a late charge as the Cyclones' lead topped out at 20.
Iowa State shot 54.2 percent (13 of 24) from the field in the first half while taking a 33-22 lead. Baylor was just 8 of 29 (27.6 percent) in the half.
The Cyclones used an 11-4 run to open up a 22-11 lead on a basket by Robert Jones with 6:03 left in the half.
Cryer hit a 3-pointer to tentatively halt the Iowa State charge. But Holmes scored two baskets and King hit a jumper to make it a 28-14 game with 3:26 remaining in the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.