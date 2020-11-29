Keve Aluma scored a career-high 23 points to lift Virginia Tech to an upset of No. 3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Saturday in Uncasville, CT.
Nahiem Alleyne added 20 for the Hokies, who improved to 2-0. Tyrece Radford contributed 13 rebounds, and Justyn Mutts scored 12 points.
Collin Gillespie scored 25 points, Caleb Daniels added 17 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats, who fell to 2-1.
Aluma converted a three-point play with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to put the Hokies up 64-62 then Villanova's Justin Moore drew a foul and tied the game at 64 with two free throws to force overtime.
Virginia Tech scored the first five points in overtime, but Moore hit a twisting layup to close Villanova back within three.
Alleyne followed with a jumper from the wing, and Daniels responded with a trey to cut the deficit to 71-69.
Another three-point play by Aluma extended Virginia Tech's lead to 74-69 and sealed the upset win.
In the first half, Gillespie hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 9-2 run as the Wildcats tied the game at 25.
Aluma's fourth field goal gave the Hokies a 29-27 lead.
But Gillespie hit two late free throws to finish an 18-point half as the Wildcats tied the game at 29 heading into the locker room.
Alleyne knocked down a deep trey from the wing as Virginia Tech went ahead 34-31 with 17:55 left.
But Villanova scored the next five points to retake the lead 36-34.
The Hokies went through a scoreless drought of more than five minutes and fell behind 49-38 with 10:38 remaining. Aluma then finally scored in the low post to end an 11-0 spurt by the Wildcats.
Virginia Tech bounced back and crept within 56-54 with 4:02 left after a 3-pointer by Alleyne.
Wabissa Bede's 3-pointer with 1:44 to go cut the deficit to 60-59.
Robinson-Earl followed with a tough jumper in the lane to extend the lead back to three at 62-59.
Villanova replaced Temple in this matchup after COVID-19 issues affected the Owls.
--Field Level Media
