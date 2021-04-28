Virginia Tech cornerback and projected first-round pick Caleb Farley will not attend the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19.
Farley, 22, posted a video message Wednesday.
"I got some very unfortunate news this morning," he said via Twitter. "But the purpose of this video is just letting my friends and family know that I'm OK. I feel great. I'm asymptomatic. I'm still in good spirits. I'm not going to let nothing or nobody ruin this week for me because it's a dream come true."
Farley was one of 13 players scheduled to attend the draft in person. Approximately 50,000 fans are expected to be at the event Thursday night.
Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns, was an All-ACC selection in 2019 after tallying four interceptions and 12 passes defensed during his sophomore season with the Hokies.
--Field Level Media
