Virginia Tech aims to build on a statement win and continue their efficient shooting when they host Boston College in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Wednesday night in Blacksburg, Va.
The Hokies (14-9, 4-8) recorded an upset victory over their archrival on Saturday when they never trailed in knocking off then-No. 6 Virginia 74-68. Sean Pedulla poured in 22 points and Justyn Mutts supplied 17 for Virginia Tech, which is averaging 80 points over its last four games.
The Hokies have gone 3-1 in that span and have shot better than 50 percent from the field in all four contests. That's a promising trend for a team that is eyeing an NCAA Tournament push after beginning its conference slate 1-7.
"We're trying to make it back from the abyss," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young told the Washington Post. "We've got a ways to go, but, yes, the term was ‘the abyss' -- and we were there. Let's hope that we can continue to move in a positive direction."
The Eagles (11-13, 5-8) limp into Blacksburg after their 77-68 home setback against Syracuse on Saturday.
Quinten Post collected 18 points, five rebounds and four assists for Boston College. Makai Ashton-Langford and Jaeden Zackery combined for 25 points and 10 assists in the loss.
The Eagles surrendered 27 points to the Orange's Jesse Edwards, who notched his career-high total by making 12 of 15 shots from the floor.
"We wanted to make sure he didn't get any deep catches, which we did a good job of that," Boston College coach Earl Grant said of Edwards, per the student newspaper. "His talent just showed up."
Defense has been a problem throughout the conference schedule for Grant's squad. The 44.8 percent shooting by the Eagles' opponents is the third-highest mark in the ACC entering Tuesday.
The Eagles may have to pay extra attention to Mutts, who is shooting a robust 58.1 percent from the floor.
Mutts scored 18 points in the teams' initial meeting against Boston College on Dec. 21. The Eagles nipped the then-No. 21 Hokies 70-65 in overtime.
