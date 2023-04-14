Former Merrimack forward Jordan Minor is transferring to Virginia.
The reigning co-Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the Northeast Conference announced his decision Thursday on social media.
Minor chose coach Tony Bennett's Cavaliers over Iowa, Seton Hall and Florida Gulf Coast. He arrives in Charlottesville as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-8 Minor averaged 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.4 steals in 28 games (all starts) for Merrimack in 2022-23.
His four-year averages with the Warriors included 12.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game in 107 contests (76 starts).
