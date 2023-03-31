Virginia point guard Reece Beekman will declare for the 2023 NBA Draft but maintain his collegiate eligibility.
The Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year announced his decision on Thursday, confirming he will test the draft waters without hiring an agent.
Beekman is hoping for an invitation to the May 16-18 NBA Combine in Chicago. He has until May 31 to withdraw from the draft.
The 6-foot-3 Beekman averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32 starts for the Cavaliers in 2022-23. He shot 35.1 percent from 3-point distance.
His totals from three seasons in Charlottesville include 709 points, 424 assists, 304 rebounds and 160 steals in 92 games (87 starts).
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Overcast. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming sunny late. High 77F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.