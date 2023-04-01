Jalan McClendon threw two touchdown passes as the Vegas Vipers notched their second win, 26-12 over the visiting San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday.
McClendon was 21 of 31 for 264 yards, no interceptions and touchdown passes of 33 yards to Sean Price and 17 yards to Rod Smith.
The Vipers (2-5) outrushed the Brahmas 90-30 and also had a 3-0 advantage in turnovers. Defensive back Deontay Anderson picked off one pass for Vegas.
For San Antonio (2-5), Fred Brown scored the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard pass from Kurt Benkert in the first quarter. Brown added a second TD on a 96-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.
Benkert was 22 of 31 for 179 yards, one TD and one interception. Jawon Pass was 2 of 6 for 32 yards.
Vegas led 19-12 at halftime, with the only points of the second half coming on John Lovett's 1-yard run early in the third quarter.
