The New York Rangers and forward Vincent Trocheck agreed to a seven-year contract on Wednesday.
Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported the deal has a cap hit of $5.625 million in average annual value.
The Rangers also agreed to terms on a two-year contract with goaltender Louis Domingue. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Trocheck, 29, will be reunited with Rangers coach Gerard Gallant after the two were paired with the Florida Panthers from 2014-17.
Trocheck recorded 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) and a career-high plus-21 rating in 81 games last season with the Carolina Hurricanes.
He has totaled 378 points (150 goals, 228 assists) in 555 career NHL games with the Panthers and Hurricanes. He was selected by Florida in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft.
Domingue, 30, posted a 1-1-0 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and .952 save percentage in two starts with the Penguins last season.
He owns a 59-60-10 mark and a 3.04 GAA and .905 save percentage with six teams in his NHL career.
--Field Level Media
