Cam Whitmore had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Justin Moore scored 13 points and sixth-seeded Villanova defeated 11th-seeded Georgetown 80-48 on Wednesday in the first round of the Big East tournament in New York.
Brandon Slater, Mark Armstrong and Brendan Hausen each added 10 points for the Wildcats (17-15), who will now face third-seeded Creighton (20-11) in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Primo Spears led Georgetown with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Jay Heath added eight points and eight rebounds but shot 3 of 14 from the field. Brandon Murray also contributed eight points.
The Hoyas (7-25) shot 19 of 56 from the field, including 3 of 20 from 3-point territory. They lost their final four games and 10 of their last 11.
Whitmore knocked down a 3-pointer with 13:17 remaining in the second half and Villanova went ahead 54-29.
The Wildcats kept the pressure on when Slater completed a three-point play with 11:00 left for a 58-33 advantage.
Heath missed eight of his first nine shots but hit a runner in the lane on Georgetown's next trip.
Hausen made a deep trey with 6:22 to go for a commanding 68-40 Villanova lead.
Georgetown never threatened the rest of the game and found itself on the wrong end of a 9-2 run over the final 3 1/2 minutes.
Villanova used an early 14-0 run to go ahead 20-8.
When Whitmore drove to the basket and scored with 6:43 left in the first half, the Wildcats led 31-13 following an 11-0 spurt.
Spears hit a difficult shot in the lane on Georgetown's next possession.
Villanova surged to a 41-20 lead at halftime thanks in large part to 12 points from Moore on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point territory.
Spears paced the Hoyas with nine points before the break, but Georgetown made just 9 of 27 shots (33.3 percent) from the field and got just two points from its bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.