Villanova coach Jay Wright tested positive for COVID-19, and the program is pausing all team activities, the school announced Sunday.
Villanova said Wright experienced mild symptoms and is in isolation. The university said one other staff member tested positive.
"Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID protocols," Wright said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them. My symptoms are mild, and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom."
Villanova, ranked fifth, also announced that its Jan. 2 game at Xavier has been postponed. The fate of a Jan. 5 contest at DePaul has not been determined.
The Wildcats (8-1) have won six consecutive games.
--Field Level Media
