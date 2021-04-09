Villanova standout Jeremiah Robinson-Earl announced Friday that he is declaring for the NBA draft.
Robinson-Earl, the co-Big East Player of the Year this season as a sophomore, said he will forego his remaining college eligibility.
"After meaningful conversation with Coach (Jay) Wright, family and my trusted circle, I have decided to sign with an agent and declare for the 2021 Draft," Robinson-Earl wrote in a post on Twitter. "That being said, the last two years at Villanova have allowed me to grow in so many ways, as both a person and as a player. I am forever grateful to Coach Wright and the entire staff, my teammates/brothers, the faculty and all of Nova Nation."
Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9 forward, recorded team-leading averages of 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds in 25 games this season for the Wildcats.
He averaged 10.5 points and a team-best 9.4 rebounds in 2019-20 in 31 contests when he was the Big East Freshman of the Year.
In 56 career games (all starts) for Villanova, Robinson-Earl averaged 12.8 points and 9.0 rebounds. He also had 59 steals, 33 blocked shots and 44 3-point baskets.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.