Brandon Slater tied his career-high with five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lift Villanova past Big 5 rival Saint Joseph's 71-64 Saturday in Philadelphia.
Eric Dixon added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (6-5), who won their fourth in a row overall and their 11th straight in the annual battle known as the "Holy War." Chris Arcidiacono also scored a career-high 14.
Villanova continued to play without Justin Moore, who's recovering from an Achilles injury.
Erik Reynolds II led Saint Joseph's (4-6) with 27 points and Lynn Greer III contributed 14 on 4-of-16 shooting.
Villanova hit its first six 3-pointers, three by Slater, for an 18-15 lead with 14:06 left in the first half.
The Hawks responded with a 6-0 run, highlighted by Cameron Brown's deep trey, to go back ahead by three.
Brendan Hausen then made a 3-pointer to equalize for the Wildcats.
When Dixon scored in the low post with 5:16 left, Villanova led 28-25.
Saint Joseph's tied the game after Greer III hit a 3-pointer on its next possession.
Cam Whitmore threw down a dunk with 1:40 left for his first basket and a 30-28 Wildcats advantage.
Reynolds II hit a trey just before the buzzer and the Hawks led 35-32 at halftime.
Greer III opened the second half with a short turnaround jumper and Dixon countered with a 3-pointer.
After falling behind 44-38, Dixon completed a three-point play and Arcidiacono hit a 3-pointer.
Villanova stayed aggressive offensively and took a 49-45 lead when Slater made a difficult layup with 13:07 remaining.
Reynolds II then knocked down a 3-pointer with Whitmore in his face defensively.
Whitmore and Dixon followed with consecutive baskets for a five-point advantage.
Slater's fifth trey and then two free throws gave Villanova a 58-48 lead with 8:51 to go.
The Hawks closed within 61-57 with 3:39 remaining after Greer III hit two free throws.
Jordan Longino responded with a long jump shot from the corner and Arcidiacono made a clutch trey to go ahead by nine.
