Fifth-seeded Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland needed just 64 minutes to defeat Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-3 in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo in France on Sunday.
Golubic converted five of her six break opportunities on the day, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first set and 3-1 in the second -- deficits from which the unseeded Paolini couldn't recover.
For Golubic, it was her fifth final, and second win, in eight tournaments this year. She is 31-6 in 2021, which included back-to-back runner-up outings in Lyon and Monterrey, which she entered as a qualifier.
Strong play this year has moved Golubic from No. 137 in the world to No. 84, her ranking to start the week.
--Field Level Media
