Norway's Viktor Hovland held the early lead in the first round of the Masters by shooting 5-under par on the front nine Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Hovland's strong start came under the glare of playing in a threesome with Tiger Woods. Xander Schauffele is the third member of the group.
Woods made the turn at 2-over while Schauffele was 2 under.
Hovland sank a 25-foot eagle putt on the second hole. Wearing a multi-color shirt that helped him stand out along with the splendid start, Hovland added birdies on Nos. 6, 8 and 9. Hovland's 31 on the front nine was the best nine-hole score since Lee Westwood's 31 in 2020.
Hovland has never shot a round in the 60s at the Masters.
Jon Rahm of Spain overcame a double-bogey 6 on the first hole to reach 3 under after an eagle on No. 8.
Shane Lowry of Ireland was briefly at 3 under with consecutive birdies on Nos. 7-9.
Cameron Young birdied the first three holes to emerge atop the leaderboard for a stretch during the morning. Young, the 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and British Open runner-up, saw his momentum stall with a bogey at No 6.
Young, Patrick Reed, and Australia's Adam Scott were all at 2 under with at least seven holes to play. Reed, however, bogeyed No. 12 to drop a shot.
Woods had three bogeys before his first birdie on the eighth hole.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who's ranked No. 1 in the world, was among those with an afternoon tee time for the first round. Last year's runner-up Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland was set to tee off in the group behind Scheffler.
There were 88 entrants, but by mid-morning Kevin Na had withdrawn with an illness. He had three straight top-15 finishes in the Masters.
