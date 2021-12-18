Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Minnesota Vikings waived starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday.
The 29-year-old veteran initially responded to the surprise move on Twitter with one word: "Wow."
Breeland followed up with another tweet saying there were "no hard feelings no love lost."
He had been listed as questionable for a non-injury-related personal matter for Monday night's game between the Vikings (6-7) and Bears (4-9) in Chicago.
NFL Network reported that Breeland had a verbal altercation with coaches at practice Saturday. Per the report, he then "got into it with multiple teammates who were trying to calm the situation."
Breeland has 63 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 13 starts this season. The Vikings signed him to a one-year, $4 million contract in June.
A Super Bowl LIV champ with the Chiefs, Breeland has 16 interceptions in 107 games (101 starts) with Washington (2014-17), Green Bay (2018), Kansas City (2019-20) and Minnesota.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.