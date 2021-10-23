Sorry, an error occurred.
The Minnesota Vikings traded defensive end Stephen Weatherly to the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
The Broncos will also receive a 2023 seventh-round pick, while Minnesota will receive a 2022 seventh-round selection in exchange.
Weatherly, 27, has nine tackles in six games since returning to the Vikings this season. He has played 82 snaps on defense and 114 on special teams.
A seventh-round pick by Minnesota in 2016, Weatherly spent his first four seasons with the Vikings before making nine starts last season with the Carolina Panthers.
He has 93 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 64 career games (16 starts).
Weatherly fills an immediate need for the injury-depleted Broncos (3-4), who placed linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) on injured reserve in a corresponding move Saturday.
--Field Level Media
