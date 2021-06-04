The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Friday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Breeland, 29, played the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, registering 86 tackles, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 27 games (26 starts) and winning a Super Bowl ring.

A fourth-round pick by Washington in 2014, Breeland has 376 tackles, 14 interceptions, 81 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 94 games (88 starts) with Washington (2014-17), Green Bay (2018) and Kansas City.

He has scored three touchdowns on defense, including a 96-yard pick-six against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 and a 100-yard fumble return at Detroit in 2019.

