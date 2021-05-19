The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Janarius Robinson to his rookie deal with the team.
Robinson, a fourth-round pick by Minnesota in this year's draft, signed a four-year contract.
Robinson had 104 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over four seasons at Florida State.
The Vikings have signed seven of their 11 selections from the 2021 draft including cornerback Camryn Bynum, offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw, wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, tight end Zach Davidson, defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman and running back Kene Nwangwu.
